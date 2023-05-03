Colorado woman falls from Times Square hotel roof after a fight with her boyfriend

A woman is dead and a Littleton man is under arrest after she fell from the roof of a Times Square hotel after a fight Tuesday night.

New York Police say the couple had a fight in a hotel room at the OYO Hotel Times Square late Tuesday night. The couple had an 8-month-old girl with them. The fight led to the girl falling down stairs in a hallway after the man grabbed her arm violently.

According to WCBS, when police arrived, they found 24-year-old Tyler Griffin in a room with the child. The woman was not there.

Police say the woman went to the roof and jumped. Police say she was alone, and there are no signs Griffin was with the woman when she jumped.

CBS

The woman's name has not been released pending notification of family.

Griffin is facing charges of assault, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child.