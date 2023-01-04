Tim Doran sworn in as new Loveland Police Chief

After several years of public criticism from around the world of its handling of several controversial arrests and shootings, the Loveland Police Department has sworn in a new police chief, Tim Doran. Doran, a seasoned law enforcement veteran, assumes the role of chief after many years at neighboring Fort Collins Police Services.

"I fully accept as your new chief of police that the buck stops with me," Doran said moments after being sworn in as chief. "I assure you change is coming."

For years many outspoken residents have called for a change in leadership from the top down in Loveland, largely after the forceful arrest of Karen Garner, a woman living with dementia. Two Loveland Police officers were sentenced to prison for their roles in the arrest of Garner.

Garner's family called for leadership to be fired for the way they handled the situation, yet leadership stayed intact. The chief position only became available after former chief Robert Ticer resigned for a different job in Arizona.

Doran, who is well respected in his former department in Fort Collins, said he is ready to review his new department and assess where changes are needed.

"As a fellow Larimer County resident I am no stranger to the challenges LPD has experienced in the past few years," Doren said.

Doran said he plans to increase transparency and hold his agency accountable.

"I am not afraid to accept the responsibility of the men and women in the Loveland Police Department," Doran said. "I set the tone for the department, I set the culture. So, if an officer fails and I fail to do something about it, it is my failure too."

Doran said he believes the staff he now assumes supervision of is made up of qualified and dedicated individuals who have hearts to serve.

Doran is now the second Fort Collins Police assistant chief to resign in recent weeks to assume leadership in a neighboring agency. Sheriff-elect John Feyen will replace the term-limited Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith next week.

"It is a collaborative world of policing," Doran said.

CBS News Colorado was limited by City of Loveland staff to only asking Chief Doran three-to-four questions after he was sworn in and the time for the interview was limited. The city said any further questions for the new chief would have to be raised on another day.

CBS News Colorado also requested an interview with City Manager Stephen Adams to learn more about why Doran was selected and what changes he hopes Doran will make. However, Adams declined the interview request. A city spokesperson said he was busy preparing for a meeting.

Doran said the community should expect him to listen to their desires and do his best to implement them. He said he planned to use his first 30 days in his role to assess his agency before making any decisions.

"The community will see results quickly," Doran said.