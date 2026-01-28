More than 1,300 speeding tickets issued in Colorado in construction, school zones

According to the Colorado State Patrol, there is still a major issue across the state with drivers speeding through construction and school zones.

Troopers said they issued more than 1,300 tickets in 2025, an increase of 100 tickets when compared to 2024. When you break down the tickets by the top five counties in Colorado, this includes:

Eagle County with 224 tickets, a 190.91% increase from 2024

Adams County with 171 tickets, a 60.5% increase from 2024

Boulder County with 167 tickets, a 12.5% increase from 2024

Douglas County with 92 tickets, a county new to the top five

El Paso County with 85 tickets, a 74% decrease from 2024

Troopers say they are going to be even tougher on drivers during their enforcement. This means writing a ticket without warning if drivers are caught speeding in a school or construction zone. Fines begin at $170. All tickets are doubled when caught speeding through a construction or school zone.

Troopers say there are too many warnings with speed limit signs through these zones, so there is never an excuse.

"We always hear the excuse I didn't know I was going that fast," said Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Ivan Alvarado. "It's your responsibility to look at the dashboard. It is your responsibility to do everything you can to keep yourself safe, keep your passenger safe, and keep everyone on the road safe."

Troopers are reminding all drivers of the Hands Free and Move Over laws. It is illegal to drive with your cell phone in your hand in Colorado. Also, if you see an emergency or disabled vehicle, either move over a lane or slow down through the area.

"If you are given keys to a car, it is your responsibility to know what the laws are," Alvarado said. "There's no excuse for you not knowing that it wasn't a law."