Thunderstorms move through downtown Denver, ground stop issued at Denver International Airport
Monsoonal thunderstorms brought strong winds, lightning and heavy rain late Friday afternoon in Denver.
As a result of the weather conditions, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Denver International Airport. It's scheduled to be in effect until 6:15 p.m.
The storms were dropping a half inch to an inch and a half of rain.
Localized street flooding is possible in some areas with the rainfall.
The storms are expected to move out in the early evening.