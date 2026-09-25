Thunderstorms move through downtown Denver, ground stop issued at Denver International Airport

Monsoonal thunderstorms brought strong winds, lightning and heavy rain late Friday afternoon in Denver.

A lightning bolt can be seen at right in the downtown Denver area on Friday afternoon just before 4 p.m. CBS

As a result of the weather conditions, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Denver International Airport. It's scheduled to be in effect until 6:15 p.m.

The storms were dropping a half inch to an inch and a half of rain.

Localized street flooding is possible in some areas with the rainfall.

The storms are expected to move out in the early evening.