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Thunderstorms move through downtown Denver, ground stop issued at Denver International Airport

By
Dave Aguilera
Dave Aguilera
First Alert Chief Meteorologist
Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.
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Dave Aguilera

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Monsoonal thunderstorms brought strong winds, lightning and heavy rain late Friday afternoon in Denver.

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A lightning bolt can be seen at right in the downtown Denver area on Friday afternoon just before 4 p.m. CBS

As a result of the weather conditions, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Denver International Airport. It's scheduled to be in effect until 6:15 p.m.

The storms were dropping a half inch to an inch and a half of rain.

Localized street flooding is possible in some areas with the rainfall.

The storms are expected to move out in the early evening.

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