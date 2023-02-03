Watch CBS News
Local News

Thunderbirds to skip this summer's Cheyenne Frontier Days

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Thunderbirds will not fly at Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer
Thunderbirds will not fly at Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer 00:21

The Thunderbirds will skip this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days. The team said the flight would be too risky because there is not an emergency landing airfield nearby. 

The Cheyenne Airport has been under construction and a key runway remains closed. 

For the past two years, the team has flown out of northern Colorado but experienced a problem last year

The Air Force hopes to return when runway construction is complete. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 12:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.