Thunderbirds to skip this summer's Cheyenne Frontier Days

Thunderbirds will not fly at Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer

The Thunderbirds will skip this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days. The team said the flight would be too risky because there is not an emergency landing airfield nearby.

The Cheyenne Airport has been under construction and a key runway remains closed.

For the past two years, the team has flown out of northern Colorado but experienced a problem last year.

The Air Force hopes to return when runway construction is complete.