Three people arrested in connection with western Colorado homicide, corpse abuse

Three people -- ages 18 to 21 -- have been arrested in western Colorado after police say a homicide occurred in the city of Fruita.

Fruita police officers and Mesa County sheriff's deputies responded to what they described as a "suspicious incident" near the 21 Road desert area on Saturday. Investigators learned that a homicide had occurred in the city and began talking to people they identified as possibly connected.

Police didn't say what led them to the suspects, but they later arrested Weston Owen, 18, Sarah Bess, 18, and Kellar Weisgerber, 21.

Fruita Police Department

All were taken to the Mesa County Detention Center in Grand Junction on the following charges:

First-degree murder

Felony evidence tampering

Felony abuse of a corpse

Felony conspiracy

Police believe they have all suspects in the case in custody and say there's no ongoing threat to the community. The Mesa County Detention Center's website said all three suspects were still in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

The deceased will be identified by the Mesa County Coroner's Office, which will also determine their cause and manner of death.

Fruita is about 12 miles northwest of Grand Junction, 250 miles west of Denver, and about 20 miles east of the Utah state line via Interstate 70.

No other details were released on Sunday and court cases had not yet been entered for the three suspects.