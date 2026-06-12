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Three arrested in connection with Denver metro area copper wire thefts

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Police in the Denver metro area say they have caught a group of wire-cutting copper thieves.

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A copper theft suspect taken into police custody. Commerce City Police Department

Commerce City police officers say they followed the suspects overnight to the Northfield area and caught them destroying charging station cables at multiple businesses.

When they returned to Commerce City, the officers tried to pull them over. However, CCPD says the suspects fled on foot. With assistance from drones, a K-9 unit, and the Denver Police Department, the suspects were found and taken into custody.

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CBS

The three suspects are facing multiple charges in connection with the thefts, including felony theft, felony criminal mischief and felony eluding.

Authorities say the damage to the charging stations was extensive and they will cost $18,000 a piece to repair.

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