Thousands of toys to be donated after Santa Cops Larimer County dissolves: "A huge loss"

After 35 years of serving the northern Colorado community, Santa Cops Larimer County is officially dissolving. The decision to dissolve the non-profit came after organizers were unable to locate a facility to house their operation long-term.

Santa Cops was created decades ago to help provide Christmas gifts to children in need in Larimer County while also building positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and the residents they serve.

Each year a team of volunteers gets together not only to collect toys, but also to organize and distribute them to hundreds of families around northern Colorado. In 2022 around 600 families, or roughly 1,800 children, were gifted presents from Santa Cops ahead of Christmas. Many of the children that received the gifts were in households that otherwise could not afford gifts.

The organization used to house their presents at the Loveland Outlets at Interstate 25 and US-34. The property is now largely failing to attract businesses with most of the buildings left vacant. When new ownership took over the property, Santa Cops Larimer County was asked to move out.

Kristy Volesky, Assistant Chief of Fort Collins Police, serves as president of the board of Santa Cops Larimer County. In 2022 she told CBS News Colorado that the non-profit would likely have to dissolve if they could not find either a donated or very-affordable location to house their operation for at least three years.

The team had at least one offer, however the owner of the property couldn't commit to a timeframe longer than one year.

Ultimately, the board decided to dissolve the organization.

Now, thousands of toys that have not been handed out are sitting in boxes in a Fort Collins storage space.

Volesky told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas that all of the toys will be donated to nearby charities in Larimer County.

"I think it is a huge loss. It is a resource to the community not only for gifts, but the intent of Santa Cops is to (connect) the officers and kiddos in the community," Volesky said. "And, to build positive relationships. To have that nice interaction so we can give to the community. So, really it is a benefit to (law enforcement), too."