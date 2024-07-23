Thousands of Colorado janitors vote to authorize strike: "Denver depends on us, and we need livable wages"

Colorado's largest janitorial strike since the 1990s could begin next week. SEIU Local 105 janitors across the Denver area voted "yes" Tuesday to authorize a strike. They hope to reach an agreement with cleaning companies by the time their contract expires Sunday.

Service Employees International Union Local 105 says it was a unanimous 100% "yes" vote.

The negotiations affect over 2,000 janitors, 90% of whom are Latina women.

"We're ready to fight for our families and our communities," said Eva Martinez, a janitor for the last 30 years working at Republic Plaza. "Denver depends on us, and we need livable wages, safe workplaces, and fair workloads."

Janitors with Service Employees International Union Local 105 rally ahead of a strike vote, which they unanimously favored, citing low wages, unsafe workplaces and high workloads in Denver on Tuesday, July 23, 204. CBS

Janitors rallied downtown Tuesday, surrounded by buildings many have been cleaning for decades.

"We're facing situations where we have to work two or three jobs just to get by," said Juliana, a janitor of 10 years. "We're negotiating with cleaning company executives who say there aren't any issues in the buildings or workload issues, that we've been facing for several years."

The janitors are united under one master contract that is bargained between them and their employers.

Stephanie Felix-Sowy, president of SEIU Local 105, says the latest wage proposals include increases that wouldn't keep up with Denver's minimum wage next year.

"Our members really don't view this work as minimum wage work," said Felix-Sowy. "It feels like a slap in the face. It's very offensive to say that's what they're worth."

The workers are employed by 17 cleaning contractors covering over 1,500 buildings.

Felix-Sowy says their absence will be felt.

"Anybody downtown or in these large commercial building areas, they're going to see and feel our membership," said Felix-Sowy. "The strike is going to affect those buildings and our members are going to be very strategic about which buildings they take out on strike, and where that impact is going to be felt."

SEIU Local 105 says negotiations with the cleaning contractors will continue until the current contract expires, at which point, the janitors may call a strike at any time.

"A strike is the last thing any of us want, but when billion-dollar cleaning companies give us an offer that would barely meet the minimum wage, we have no choice but to take action for our families," said Martinez. "We hope to reach a fair agreement before the 28th, but if not, we're united and ready to strike."