Thousands of Colorado drivers get speeding tickets at this Longmont intersection. 95% of them are heading east.

Millions of drivers pass through the intersection of Ken Pratt Boulevard and Main Street in Longmont every month. Only a small percentage receive speeding tickets, but that still adds up to thousands of citations and thousands of dollars in fines. After reviewing city data, CBS Colorado found one direction accounts for nearly all the intersection's tickets.

The intersection of Ken Pratt Boulevard and Main Street in Longmont. CBS

If you spend just a few minutes standing at the corner of Ken Pratt and Main during rush hour, you're likely to see the speed enforcement camera flash. It's the same cameras that caught Longmont driver Greg Braun traveling 48 mph in a 35 mph zone.

"I went through the light. I didn't think too much of it, and about a month later… I received a ticket in the mail," Braun said.

Since April, Longmont has issued nearly 6,000 speeding tickets at that intersection. Citation data shows 95% were issued to drivers traveling eastbound, including Braun.

When he learned thousands of other drivers received the same citation, he questioned whether something else was happening.

"Something's wrong. Something. Something's not right with this situation. That so many people are getting that ticket, and you look at the other intersections in town, and it's not even close," Braun said.

Some drivers pointed to the location of the speed limit change as a factor. Just east of the intersection, the posted speed limit increases from 35 mph to 55 mph.

"This would be the acceleration from 35 to 55," Braun said while pointing out the sign on his ticket.

Just east of the intersection at Ken Pratt Boulevard and Main Street in Longmont, the posted speed limit increases from 35 mph to 55 mph. CBS

City data makes that theory plausible. It shows many of the drivers who receive tickets are traveling at speeds that fall between the two posted limits in the final stretch of the 35 mph zone before reaching the 55 mph sign.

CBS Colorado asked the Colorado Department of Transportation whether it had considered moving the sign farther east.

CDOT declined an interview but said in an email in part: "The City of Longmont has asked us to shift the 55 mph sign about 500 feet further east to delay vehicles speeding up, reducing interaction with that speed safety camera. And we are OK with that. Any other details would come from Longmont."

CBS Colorado then asked the City of Longmont for more information. In an email, the city responded in part: "Traffic Engineering has not made a recent formal request… The wording 'moving the sign back' would be incorrect… the placement of the sign establishes the speed limit from that location on."

The differing accounts leave questions about whether changes are coming.

Meanwhile, thousands of drivers like Braun continue receiving $40 speeding tickets.

So far this year, Longmont's traffic enforcement cameras have generated more than $200,000 in revenue.

"Numbers talk, and I feel like when there's that much of an inconsistency, that the city needs to address it," Braun said.

A speed camera at the intersection of Ken Pratt Boulevard and Main Street in Longmont. CBS

CDOT told CBS Colorado it met with the City of Longmont on July 21, which followed CBS Colorado's previous reporting on the issue, but the city says they still have not recently submitted a formal request regarding the speed limit.

Both CDOT and the City of Longmont say they continue working together to improve safety on local roads.