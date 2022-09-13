Watch CBS News
Those experiencing homelessness in Denver get a little help

Denver's city council has approved a $2 million contract to provide basic income to hundreds of people using the shelter system. The  Denver Basic Income Project will provide up to $1,000 a month for a year in direct cash assistance to people who qualify. 

The people behind the project told CBS News Colorado it is an action step to address a problem. 

"It actually incentivizes them. It gives them that leg up. It gives them again that hope that they can move forward that they can get their car, that they can get that P.O. box, that they can take a shower, or whatever it is. They are not disincentivized," said entrepreneur Mark Donovan.

The $2 million comes from American Rescue Plan funding. 

