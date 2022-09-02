Watch CBS News
Local News

Thornton pipeline hits snag in plan to pump 40 million gallons of water from Poudre River

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Court of Appeals judge denies City of Thornton right to finish pipeline project
Court of Appeals judge denies City of Thornton right to finish pipeline project 00:36

A plan to bring more homeowners in Thornton more water has hit a snag. A court of appeals judge denied the City of Thornton the right to finish the pipeline that travels from Larimer County. 

THORNTON-PIPELINE-MAP.transfer_frame_664.jpeg
CBS

The city can appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court. Thornton purchased the water rights in the Cache la Poudre River northwest of Fort Collins in 1985. It has already installed part of a 42-inch welded steel pipeline. The goal is to bring clean water to residents through 2065.  

Now, groups called "No Pipe Dream" and "Save The Poudre" have gone to court to try to stop the project. 

THORNTON-PIPELINE-6PKG.transfer_frame_310.jpeg
CBS

The pipeline project would funnel 40 million gallons of water a day from the Poudre River northwest of Fort Collins to Thornton. 

Weld and Larimer county leaders have declined to comment in the past because of the ongoing litigation. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 8:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.