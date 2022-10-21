"Dated humans remains" found in open space in Thornton
What were described by police as "dated human remains" were found on Thursday afternoon near Thornton High School.
According to Thornton PD, police were conducting an outdoor death investigation near the high school campus in an open space area.
There was no immediate information available about the remains found on Thursday, but investigators say this does not appear to be connected with the high school.
