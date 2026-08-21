1 dead, 1 injured in shooting discovered after vehicle crashed into pole north of Denver

Thornton police investigated a shooting that left one person dead and another injured early Friday morning. Investigators said officers found two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Thornton police investigated a deadly shooting after a vehicle crashed into a pole at Colorado Boulevard and East 100th Avenue. CBS

That vehicle was discovered after dispatchers received a report about 4:35 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into a pole at Colorado Boulevard and East 100th Avenue. Police said a man was found dead inside the vehicle and a woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Thornton police investigated a deadly shooting early Friday morning at Colorado Boulevard and East 100th Avenue. CBS

What happened leading up to the shooting and subsequent crash is being investigated.

Colorado Boulevard was closed from East 100th Avenue to Thornton Parkway during the shooting investigation. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route during the closure.

The N Line was stopped on the tracks near the shooting scene in Thornton. CBS

The N Line train was stopped on the tracks on Colorado Boulevard near the investigation scene. RTD told CBS Colorado that the train was not involved in the crash or the shooting.