Colorado homeowner looking for answers after home struck by multiple bullets

A Colorado man returned home from a weekend trip to find that more than 20 bullets had been shot at his townhouse.

Thornton resident Blake Jackson was staying the weekend with family when he received a call that his home had been sprayed with bullets.

"I was just super fortunate that I wasn't home at the time," said Blake Jackson. "I live here, I have a dog that lives here. I'm glad we weren't here when the gunshots were going off."

CBS

Thornton police say a 19-year-old male was quickly taken into custody, but Jackson says he has no idea why anyone would target his home and why only his unit was hit.

"I don't have any enemies. Like, no one would be shooting at my apartment. So, it was kind of a shock," he said.

The nearly two dozen bullets entered Jackson's garage just below his bedroom.

When police came to the house, they had to bust down the front door to make sure nobody was inside. But now, there's no way to properly secure the front door, another reason he doesn't feel safe.

CBS

"I reached out to my management company. I've called them about three or four times today and just let them know, like, hey, the police broke down my door. And I have not received anything from them, other than just super dismissive like, we'll deal with this when we get to it," he explained.

Jackson says he'll be sleeping somewhere else in the meantime, but questions whether it's safe to return at all. He showed CBS Colorado crews how one bullet traveled through the back of the garage, past his front door, and into a railing. He also pointed out that his cooler in the garage was riddled with bullets, an eerie sight knowing that it could have been him or his dog.

While he waits for answers, Jackson is just happy nobody was hurt.