Thornton marks 70 years: Exhibit traces Colorado city's roots from developer's dream to thriving suburb

Seventy years ago, a housing developer looked at an empty stretch of land north of Denver and saw the future. What Sam Hoffman built there became the city of Thornton — and a free public exhibit is now telling that story for the first time in a generation.

CBS Colorado is excited to shine the spotlight on Thornton, as Colorado marks 150 years as a state.

"The history of Thornton is really the history of suburbia," said Lance Jones, the historian and curator of the city's 70th anniversary exhibit. "Thornton was planned. Thornton was intentionally created as a city."

City of Thornton

Hoffman, Jones explained, recognized an opportunity in the postwar boom. "He realized the Denver Metro area was going to really explode and he wanted in on the ground floor," Jones said. To sell his 5,000 planned homes, Hoffman turned to an unlikely marketing asset — Hollywood.

Three of his employees happened to be the brothers of Jane Russell, one of the biggest film stars in America at the time. "She was an A-list actress. I mean, she was really top of the game," Jones said. Hoffman asked the brothers if their sister might make an appearance, and she agreed.

"One day in 1954, his grand opening celebration, she came out. And a lot of people came out to see her — big, big crowd," Jones said. "Thousands of people showed up to see her, to get a glimpse, to take a picture." Russell would return to Thornton more than three decades later, appearing at the opening of the Thornton Parkway interchange in 1986.

City of Thornton

The homes Russell helped promote were advertised at $9,950, with a down payment for GI's of $532.30 and a monthly mortgage of $65. Jones noted those were not trivial sums for working families of the era. "That represented a big chunk of the average person's paycheck. People would have to save up for that," Jones said.

A Denver Post clipping from Jan. 31, 1954, on display at the exhibit, documents the arrival of the city's first residents. "This is one of the first families in Thornton moving in," Jones said. "This was a unique thing. They created the city. It just sprang from nothing."

By 1956, residents had established enough civic infrastructure to pursue formal incorporation. "There were a lot of civic organizations, a lot of clubs, a lot of veterans organizations — it was a big joiner kind of town," Jones said. "And, eventually, in 1956, they were able to get incorporated."

That civic spirit, Jones argued, never left. "The culture here in Thornton kind of developed from that. It's still a city with a lot of civic involvement, a lot of events, a lot of cohesion."

Loretta Garcia, the first person born in the City of Thornton in 1956. City of Thornton

The exhibit highlights several residents whose stories reflect the city's early character. Among the artifacts is a cheerleading uniform that belonged to Loretta Garcia — the first baby born in Thornton after its incorporation. She and the city share the same milestone birthday. "Thornton is 70, and so is she," Jones said. Garcia was delivered at home on Rowena Street because the trip to a Denver hospital was considered too far. "The doctor came up here and delivered her at home."

Another featured resident is Norma Ellman, a Thornton High School teacher, who in 1956 traveled to California to compete on a CBS game show called "High Finance." She won the equivalent of what Jones estimates would be more than $1 million today. The victory was significant enough that the mayor authorized Ellman to present the show's host with a key to the city of Thornton.

Jones said the exhibit is designed to connect newer residents with the people who built the community, noting that from its earliest days Thornton had a strong Hispanic presence that continues today alongside a growing diversity of other ethnicities.

"The younger people really do need to hear from the folks who made Thornton, Thornton," Jones said. "You have to know where we came from to know where we're going."

The 70th anniversary exhibit is free and open to the public at the Thornton Arts and Culture Annex. Visit this page for days and hours.