Man, 35, under arrest after fatal shooting outside Colorado mountain town of Alma

A 35-year-old man is under arrest in Colorado's high country and facing a murder charge after authorities said he shot and killed a 55-year-old man. The shooting happened in the area around the town of Alma on the night of Nov. 10. The Park County Sheriff's Office didn't announce the arrest until Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the incident after the suspect allegedly called 911 in the evening to tell an emergency operator about the shooting. There, they found the person who was shot unresponsive and he was declared dead at the scene.

Benjamin Rector Park County

The suspect was identified as Benjamin Rector and the name of man who died is Thomas Harker Jr.

Harker is being held at the Park County Jail without bond. He is expected to appear in court Dec. 1.

So far it's not clear what led up to the shooting.

File photo of a valley in the Mosquito Range of the Rocky Mountains that nestles Wheeler Lake is surrounded by Mt. Lincoln, Chilton Peak, Wheeler Mountain, and North Star Mountain in Park County, Colorado between Alma and Blue River. Troy Thomas / Getty Images

Alma is located in northwestern Park County, about 17 miles south of Breckenridge.