Third wolf dies after reintroduction into Colorado

A third male wolf has died in Colorado after being reintroduced into the region. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency became aware on Sept. 10 that gray wolf 2307-OR died.

The wolf was one of 10 wolves reintroduced from Oregon into Colorado last year in Grand County.

A screenshot of a video released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows Gov. Jared Polis opening the latch of a kennel housing a gray wolf, releasing it onto public land in Grand County on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

"We received a mortality signal from the GPS collar on wolf 2307 on September 9. Our staff confirmed he was deceased on September 10. This male wolf was one of the 10 released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in December 2023. While this is sad news, these types of restoration efforts consider anticipated mortalities in our planning and a degree of wolf mortality, just like for any wildlife, is expected both during restoration efforts and on an ongoing basis," said CPW Director Jeff Davis in a statement.

This is the third such death among the reintroduced wolves in the past five months. The first wolf was reported deceased in April after a likely mountain lion attack because of what CPW said were "puncture wounds in the skull are consistent with those typically inflicted by a mountain lion."

The second wolf death that happened earlier this month was believed to be a father to the Copper Creek Pack comprising four pups.