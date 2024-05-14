Gray wolf found dead in Colorado likely killed by mountain lion

A gray wolf that was among those reintroduced to Colorado was found dead last month. U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials believe the wolf was likely killed by a mountain lion.

The wolf was found in Larimer County on April 18.

The necropsy shows the "cause of death is trauma, consistent with predation." According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife, "the puncture wounds in the skull are consistent with those typically inflicted by a mountain lion."

The wildlife agency said the "Predation of gray wolves by mountain lions is not unheard of, in recent years there are at least three confirmed reports of this occurring in Washington and Oregon."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife began releasing wolves brought from Oregon into Colorado last year.

Last month the North Park Stockgrowers Association penned a letter to Colorado Parks and Wildlife after receiving a letter from the organization explaining the reasoning behind not taking lethal measures against a wolf proven to have killed livestock. There have been several instances of wolves killing livestock and some ranchers are expressing their concern.

You can check out the full list of livestock depredations by wolves here, as well as the money paid out to ranchers.