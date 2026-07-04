Sunday fun in Denver over the 4th of July weekend

Even after the 4th of July ends, there are still plenty of fun things happening in the Denver area this weekend.

City Park Jazz returns for its summer series with the Badda Boom Brass Band. While it's free to attend, City Park Jazz is raising money to rebuild the bandshell that burned down in March.

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival continues through Sunday. This event includes more than 250 artists, plus vendors, food trucks and live entertainment set up along 2nd Avenue.

On Sunday, the Colorado Rockies will take on the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. The game begins at 2 p.m.

Multiple farmers' markets are available across the Denver area on Sundays, including:

Central Park Farmers Market

Highlands Farmers Market

South Pearl Farmers Market

South of Denver, the Colorado Renaissance Festival is offering a buy one get one free deal for active duty military and veterans. All children 12 and under get in free with a paying adult.

Enter for a chance to win a family pack of four tickets to the renaissance festival on our website by July 8.