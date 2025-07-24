Thief takes box truck of bicycles from Colorado children's nonprofit

In just one week, a Colorado nonprofit is scheduled to hold a kids' summer camp, but before they could get their cargo to kids in need, they were targeted by a thief.

Lucky to Ride has helped children from underserved communities in the Denver metro area learn about nature and resilience for years through bike rides, job training and bike programs. The program said their goal is to "give children the chance to see a different side of Colorado, to expanding their understanding of what they can achieve, and make personal connections with the natural world."

Now the organization finds itself in need of help after a thief stole a box truck carrying 20 bicycles for next week's summer camp.

"These bikes were meant for kids who rely on us for access to bikes, mentorship, and outdoor adventure. Now, with camp just days away, we're in desperate need of extra-small bikes to make sure no child is left out," said Program Manager and Mountain Bike Team Coach Ryan Rogers.

Although their insurance will cover the truck, the bicycles inside were not covered. Now they're hoping they can replace them in time.

Rogers said they are particularly in need extra small and youth sized bicycles, and encouraged anyone who can help to donate through their online fundraiser or contact them at (720) 454-9755 or ryan@luckytoride.org. Bicycle donations can be dropped off at Lucky Bikes Re-Cyclery, located at 4394 S. Federal Blvd. in Denver.