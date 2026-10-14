The songs of Patsy Cline come alive at the Lone Tree Arts Center

"Always...Patsy Cline" is heartfelt celebration of one of the most influential singers of the 20th century as well as a powerful story about friendship. A new production of the musical is on stage at the Lone Tree Arts Center proving that Patsy Cline is as powerful today as she was at the height of her career.

The show follows the memories of Louise Seger as she falls in love with Cline's voice on the radio, then meets her in person, and the friendship that is born out of that one meeting.

"She was an ordinary person...Louise, and here's this extraordinary star who just kind of falls into her life with this brief encounter. And, they maintained a friendship until the end of Patsy Cline's life," said Emma Messenger, who plays Louise Steger in Lone Tree Arts Center's production.

Seger tells her story through the iconic music catalog of Patsy Cline, who was one of the most popular female country singers in recording history. Playing Patsy Cline in this musical is no easy feat.

"It's a huge responsibility and also an absolute blast," said Adriane Leigh Robinson, who plays Patsy Cline.

Lone Tree Arts Center

Robinson sings 26 songs throughout the show including all the hits as well as a couple of deep tracks.

"I live in kind of the same register that she does. She's this rich, warm alto, so individually no, the songs are not difficult, but when you squeeze them all together in 2-and-a-half-hours," Robinson said.

Kelly Van Oosbree directs the show. She wants audiences to understand how grounded Patsy Cline was in the face of extraordinary fame.

"My favorite moment between the two of them is when they meet for the first time and the reaction that Louise has to meeting her idol," Van Oosbree told CBS Colorado. "She had that seminal iconic voice that people recognize and probably will for the test of time."

While Patsy Cline's music may be the draw for this production, audiences will leave "Always...Patsy Cline" with a wonderful message about friendship.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for "Always...Patsy Cline" at the Lone Tree Arts Center

"Always...Patsy Cline" is running from October 8 - 25, 2026 at the Lone Tree Arts Center.