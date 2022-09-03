Watch CBS News
'The heat is on' this weekend as Colorado law enforcement crack down on drunk drivers

DUI enforcement begins ramping up now through Labor Day weekend
Colorado State Patrol says the number one holiday for DUI crashes is Labor Day.

So they want to remind everyone to be safe on the roads this weekend --- do not drink and drive.

The "heat is on" Labor Day enforcement is underway right now.

Law enforcement across the state will be upping patrols on the roads to be on the lookout for drunk and impaired drivers.

And it's not just patrols; many roadside sobriety checkpoints will be in place through the holiday weekend.

Increased enforcement periods surrounding Labor Day in past years have yielded several hundred to over 1,000 arrests in Colorado.

