The Cure announce Denver concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in June

English rockers The Cure announced on Thursday they will play a concert in Colorado later this year. The show will be at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre and it will happen in June.

Robert Smith (R) and Reeves Gabrels of The Cure perform on the Pyramid stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019. Ian Gavan/Getty Images



The concert will be part of the band's Lost World Tour, which will start in early May and will continue through July 1. It's an extension of their tour from last year across Europe.

Tickets go on sale for the June 6 Denver show -- and all of the shows on the North American tour -- next week.

The Cure, famous for songs like "Friday I'm in Love," were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They formed in the late 1970s and became popular with their popular style of what Wikipedia calls "gothic rock." Songwriter Robert Smith has been the only constant member of the band through the decades.