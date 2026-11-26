Colorado State Patrol will be patrolling the entire state to pull over and arrest anyone suspected of drinking and driving this holiday weekend.

CDOT

Troopers say Thanksgiving is their second-highest-ranking holiday when it comes to DUI arrests. Halloween is number one. Troopers say in 2025 during their Thanksgiving enforcement, 340 drivers were arrested and 175 drivers were involved in DUI-related crashes.

Troopers say their biggest concern for DUIs is on highways including I-25, I-70, and E-470. Troopers say there is zero tolerance for this selfish behavior, and if they catch you, you will face consequences.

"There's no reason to make one mistake that affects you or someone else for the rest of your life," said Colorado State Trooper Sherri Mendez.

Troopers remind drivers that even for a first-time offense, you will still have to pay thousands of dollars in court fees and fines. You could have your driver's license suspended and your vehicle impounded. This is just the money you have to spend for this consequence.

CDOT

"A $30 Uber is not as bad as an over $3500 fine and court fees," Mendez said. "If your vehicle is not up-to-date, you may have to pay even more just to get an interlock device installed."

This can get much worse. You could hurt or even kill someone, or even yourself. The decision is simple; never drink and drive.

"Use your best judgment and say to yourself, if I was a passenger, would I trust them to drive me home," Trooper Mendez said. "And if the answer is no, then try to stop them from getting behind the wheel."

Troopers remind everyone to have a plan before going out. Take an Uber, Lyft, or RTD services to get home. Right now, the Colorado Department of Transportation is offering $10 Uber credits between Thanksgiving and Nov. 30. You just need to see the code CDOTThanksgivingSafety26 in your Uber wallet.

CDOT

Troopers say if you see someone driving erratically, make sure to call them at *277. Provide the vehicle description, the direction they were going, and what else they were doing behind the wheel.