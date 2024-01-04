TGI Fridays says it's closing 36 "underperforming" restaurants across U.S. Here's where they are.

Residents of cities in 12 states across the U.S. will have to celebrate the start of the weekend someplace other than TGI Fridays.

Casual restaurant chain TGI Fridays is closing 36 "underperforming" locations across the U.S. as part of a corporate growth strategy, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The privately owned company will also sell eight corporate-owned restaurants to TGI Fridays' former CEO Ray Blanchette, who had served as chief executive until last year, the company said.

Some employees at affected restaurants will have the opportunity to move to roles at other locations. The chain said more than 1,000 workers, or more than 80% of employees working at restaurants that are closing, will be offered transfer opportunities.

Roughly 1,250 workers will be affected by the restaurant closures, which are concentrated in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia.

"Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we've identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet – and exceed – on that brand promise," Ray Risley, U.S. President and Chief Operating Officer at TGI Fridays said in a statement. "By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future."

The sudden move follows a recent corporate shake-up at the casual bar and grill chain, including the appointment of Weldon Spangler to CEO following Blanchette's departure in May.

Below is a list provided by the company to CBS MoneyWatch detailing all the TGI Fridays locations where restaurants will close:

Fresno, California

Denver, Colorado

Longmont, Colorado

Newington, Connecticut

Ormond Beach, Florida

Royal Palm, Florida

Bowie, Maryland

Columbia, Maryland

Berlin/Marlborough, Massachusetts

Danvers, Massachusetts

Dedham, Massachusetts

Mansfield, Massachusetts

North Attleboro, Massachusetts

Seekonik, Massachusetts

Amherst, New Hampshire

Albany, New Jersey

Eatontown, New Jersey

Hackensack, New Jersey

Iselin/Woodbridge, New Jersey

Marlton/Evesham, New Jersey

Princeton, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey

Wayne Town Center, New Jersey

Bay Shore, New York

Hauppauge, New York

Massapequa, New York

Woodbury Township, New York

Willow Grove, Pennsylvania

Corpus Christi, Texas

Houston Almeda, Texas

North Arlington, Texas

The Woodlands, Texas

Fredericksburg, Virginia

Manassas, Virginia

Springfield, Virginia

Woodbridge/Potomac Mills, Virginia