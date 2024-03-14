Texas family braves Colorado snowstorm on the way to Frozen Dead Guy Days at Estes Park

Texas family reacts to Colorado winter storm on the way to "Frozen Dead Guys" at Estes Park

Texas Family reacts to Colorado winter storm on the way to "Frozen Dead Guys" at Estes Park

Texas Family reacts to Colorado winter storm on the way to "Frozen Dead Guys" at Estes Park

With the ongoing snowstorm the state has seen since Wednesday evening, Estes Park has been hit with nearly 3 feet of snow. But that didn't stray away one Texas family visiting Colorado to check out Frozen Dead Guy Days for the weekend.

The event is still taking place this weekend, although snow continues to pile downtown, making it tough for visitors to move around to different bars and restaurants in the area.

"This is our first kind of experience of real snow. So, it's definitely mind-blowing," said one of the visitors.

CBS News Colorado reporter Dillon Thomas also spoke to a young visitor in the group who also described her first experience in snow.

"It was really cold and it was really cool," said the young visitor.

CBS

Snow totals from the storm so far across the metro area varied wildly. As of the early afternoon, Highlands Ranch on the southern end had 18 inches and Golden on the western side had 16.5 inches. It has been three years since the metro area has seen snow totals that high. On the northeastern side, it has been a different story.

Denver International Airport had only recorded 1.1 inches in the afternoon, although there have been plenty of flight delays and cancellations.

"This is just a moisture bomb that has been coming across the Front Range," Aguilera said. "When everything is said and done -- you count the rain last night, the snow we've had today -- we're going to have water amounts anywhere from 4 to 7-8 inches of measurable water out of this storm. So it's really a godsend."

There were 421 delays listed for Thursday at DIA. Passengers are urged to check with their airline to confirm their flight status before leaving for DIA.

Once the snow ends Friday, mostly dry but cool conditions will prevail through St. Patrick's Day weekend, according to First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera.