Frozen Dead Guy Days lives on; will return to Estes Park in 2024

Estes Park and Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guy Days

Estes Park and Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guy Days

Estes Park and Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guy Days

Frozen Dead Guy Days will rise again. The popular festival, which sees events like coffin races, was held in Nederland for years but moved to Estes Park last year.

Estes Park's tourism board announced it will return St. Patrick's Day weekend at the International Cryonics Museum at The Stanley Hotel

"Our community came together in a big way to make the first Frozen Dead Guy Days held in Estes Park last year a great success," said Kara Franker, CEO of Visit Estes Park. "In 2024, the event is shaping up to be bigger and better with even more events and experiences in the works."

Team Dead Disney Dreams navigate the course during the coffin races at the Frozen Dead Guy Days festival at the Estes Park Events Complex in Estes Park, Colorado, on March 18, 2023. The festival, which originally took place in Nederland, Colorado, began after the frozen body of a deceased Norwegian man, Bredo Morstøl, was found in a shed there. The body of Morstøl, who died in 1989, was cryogenically frozen by his family members and shipped to the United States. Legends about Morstøl became popular among Nederland, Colorado, residents, and they created this festival to honor him. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

Frozen Dead Guy Days originated more than 20 years ago in Nederland in the mid-90s after the town became internationally known for a controversy over the storage of a frozen dead guy in a shed.

Norwegian Trygve Bauge brought the corpse of his grandfather, Bredo Morstøl, to the United States hoping the start a cryogenics lab.

"Last year we honored Grandpa Bredo's legacy by resurrecting the Frozen Dead Guy Days Festival in Estes Park," said John Cullen, president of Grand Heritage Hotel Group and owner of The Stanley Hotel. "This year, we're excited to give this year's attendees the opportunity to visit Grandpa Bredo himself, at the new International Cryonics Museum located inside the Ice House at the Stanley Hotel."

Attendees this year can expect a return of coffin races through obstacles, live music, DJs, dancing, polar plunges, fashion shows, food and more.

Festival tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 8 at frozendeadguydays.com.