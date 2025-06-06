ATF offers $5,000 reward for tips after Tesla hit by Molotov cocktails in Kansas

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information related to a Tesla firebombing in Kansas in April.

Security cameras captured a suspect throwing two lit Molotov cocktails at the back of a Tesla collision center in Lenexa, Kansas, around 1:05 a.m. on April 3, 2025, the ATF said in a news release. The suspect drove to and from the scene in a vehicle, the ATF said. The suspect has not been identified and the ATF did not describe the vehicle.

Investigators have labeled the incident an "intentional act of arson," the ATF said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and local police are also investigating.

"This was a calculated attack that could have caused significant harm," said ATF Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Bernard Hansen in the news release.

ATF Kansas City Field Division is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information related to the April 3, 2025, firebombing at a Tesla collision center in Lenexa. At about 1:05 a.m., a suspect exited a car, threw two Molotov cocktails at the collision center and left in a vehicle seen in the top left corner of the provided video. The fire was an intentional act of arson and investigators are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect and advance the investigation. “This was a calculated attack that could have caused significant harm,” said ATF Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Bernard Hansen. “We’re working closely with our partners at the FBI and Lenexa Police to identify the individual responsible, and we need the public’s help. If you saw something or know something—even if it seems minor—now is the time to speak up.” This case is being worked in conjunction with the FBI Kansas City Field Office and the Lenexa Police Department. Anyone with information is urged to contact FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). Read more at https://www.atf.gov/news/reward-notices/atf-offers-5000-reward-lenexa-tesla-arson-case. Posted by ATF on Friday, June 6, 2025

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. To be eligible for the ATF reward, a person's tip must lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the attack, the agency said. Tipsters looking to receive reward money must leave their name and contact information, the ATF said.

"If you saw something or know something—even if it seems minor—now is the time to speak up," Hansen said.

The incident is one of several attacks on Tesla vehicles and facilities since President Trump returned to office in January. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, served as a senior advisor to Trump and led the controversial Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE.

A man was charged with arson and other charges in connection with an attack that damaged multiple Teslas at a Las Vegas dealership in March 2025. Another man was arrested and charged in connection with an arson attack at a New Mexico Tesla facility in February. Tesla showrooms and facilities also became the site of protests in the early months of Trump's second term.