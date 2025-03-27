Watch CBS News
Tesla arson suspect charged in Las Vegas "targeted attack," police say

By
Kierra Frazier
Police make arrest tied to Tesla arson attack
Las Vegas police arrest man in connection with Tesla arson attack 03:32

Police have arrested a man connected to a "targeted attack" in which he allegedly damaged at least five Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas earlier this month, authorities said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday arrested 36-year-old Paul Hyon Kim. He is charged in both state and federal court, police said Thursday.

Kim was charged in state court with arson, unlawful possession of an explosive device and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to police. Kim was also charged with federal unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm and arson, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

In the early morning of March 18, police found at least five Tesla vehicles damaged, including two that were engulfed in flames, and the word "RESIST" in capital letters spray painted in red on the center's doors. Kim also allegedly fired at least three rounds into the vehicles and is believed to have used Molotov cocktails for the fire, according to police. 

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference Thursday that they were "actively investigating" a motive for the attack.

The Las Vegas incident follows a string of protests and violence at Tesla facilities nationwide over Tesla CEO Elon Musk's role in President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Mr. Trump has called the violence against Tesla facilities "domestic terrorism." 

"For individuals who are contemplating similar attacks, there's nothing courageous or noble about fire bombing private property and terrorizing your local community," FBI Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans said Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

