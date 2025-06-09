Coco Gauff talks French Open win, Aryna Sabalenka's post-match comments and overcoming self-doubt

Tennis star Coco Gauff won the French Open women's singles title on Saturday, becoming the first American since Serena Williams in 2015 to claim the trophy. She defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.

Gauff described the nerve-racking moment she lost the first match point, saying, "Losing the first match point, I was … felt like I was holding my breath the whole game."

The 21-year-old explained she thought the ball was going out, but when it didn't, she knew she needed just one more opportunity.

"That first match point was crazy because she shanked it and I thought it was going out, so I kind of felt my heart rate spike up and kind of getting ready to celebrate, and the ball went in. I was like, 'Are you serious?' ... I don't know, I was just like 'give me one more chance. God, give me one more chance. I'll take advantage of it this time,' and I did," she said.

After her thrilling victory, Gauff wrote on Instagram, "I learned having doubt enter your head is impossible to escape, but not impossible to overcome."

The 21-year-old, who also won the 2023 U.S. Open final, admitted she still has self-doubt despite her wins, which she said she tries to talk openly about.

"I realize that I just try to redirect those into positive thoughts, even if you don't truly believe them. But eventually, when those moments are tough and you don't know your back is against the wall, you don't know where to lean on, you try to lean on the positivity and the belief," Gauff said. "I think that's what carried me through that match and honestly throughout the whole tournament."

The second-ranked Gauff also responded to viral comments made by Sabalenka after the match. Sabalenka told reporters she believed Gauff won because she made so many errors due to the windy conditions that made it challenging.

"I was a little bit surprised, but at the end of the day, it was tough conditions and a tough match," Gauff said, adding that growing up in Florida, she played in the wind often.

"I know that when I play on a windy day, you're not going to win by hitting winners, you're not going to win by playing pretty tennis because the ball is moving, your footwork, everything … feels like you're in space and you don't know what is happening," Gauff said. "Honestly and also when you're playing Aryna, she's such a tough hitter, so you know she's going to hit winners. You kind of have to make her make those mistakes."

Sabalenka has since clarified her comments and praised Gauff for her win, saying in an Instagram story that her opponent was the "better player" and "fully deserved to win."

It's the second Grand Slam for the young American, who said she's realized that she is where she belongs.

"As I got older and realized like I worked so hard off the court and on the court to be where I belong, and there's nothing easy. I had to go out and win seven matches like everyone else does. … Especially having consistent results, I think I prove that more and more each tournament," she said.

Most of all, she's grateful for her family's support through everything.

"Having that support system is so important, especially playing tennis and being on tour since I was 15 and still developing. I'm 21, but I still have a lot more life to learn," Gauff said.

Up next, Gauff said she's preparing for Wimbledon.