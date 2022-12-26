2 men killed in shooting on E Tennessee Place in Aurora

Two men died after they were found injured in a shooting in the 17500 block of E Tennessee Place in Aurora on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the report of the shooting around 12:30 pm. Both victims were found with gunshot injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.

There were no arrests or immediate suspect information the day of the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). By submitting your tip through Crime Stoppers, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.