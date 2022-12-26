Watch CBS News
Local

2 men killed in shooting on E Tennessee Place in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Two men died after they were found injured in a shooting in the 17500 block of E Tennessee Place in Aurora on Saturday afternoon. 

Police responded to the report of the shooting around 12:30 pm. Both victims were found with gunshot injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, but died a short time later. 

There were no arrests or immediate suspect information the day of the shooting. 

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). By submitting your tip through Crime Stoppers, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 25, 2022 / 5:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.