Heat record tied in Denver as Colorado's Front Range cooks with way above-normal temperatures

Denver tied a record high Monday afternoon as unusually hot October weather pushed temperatures into the upper 80s.

The temperature at Denver International Airport reached 87 degrees at 2:58 p.m., tying the record high for Oct. 5 set just two years ago in 2024.

CBS

The record came during another unusually warm fall day across the Denver metro area and Front Range, with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early October.

Denver could still climb another degree or two before temperatures begin falling Monday evening. If the airport reaches 88 degrees, it would officially break the daily record.