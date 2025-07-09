Watch CBS News
Teens in Denver metro area arrested, accused of multiple burglaries, vehicle thefts

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Christa Swanson

CBS Colorado

Three teens in the Denver metro area are facing charges in connection with an investigation into over two dozen vehicle trespasses, high-dollar commercial burglaries and at least two stolen vehicles.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, detectives served a search warrant on a home in the 7500 block of Krameria Drive Tuesday morning. Police said they recovered evidence, including a shotgun, body armor, more than 200 stolen vape products, hundreds of grams of marijuana and bottles of alcohol. The three teens, aged 17, 15, and 13, were placed under arrest.

Authorities said the teens used stolen vehicles to burglarize three businesses in Commerce City and others outside of the city, including a dispensary, liquor store and vape shop. The teens allegedly used one of the stolen vehicles to ram the front door of one of the businesses in order to get inside.

The three suspects are facing charges of two counts of second-degree motor vehicle theft, burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Police said they are searching for additional suspects connected to these crimes as well.

Officials warned drivers not to leave certain items in their cars, stating that the teens "prowled vehicles all over Commerce City" in search of firearms, garage door openers and keys.

