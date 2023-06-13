More than a dozen teens sentenced in connection with RTD light rail attacks

More than a dozen teenagers have been sentenced for their roles in RTD light rail attacks. Investigators said that a group of teens attacked multiple people on the W Line over a period of several months.

The 14 teens reached plea agreements and were sentenced in connection with a series of assaults that happened on the W Line of the RTD light rail train between late August 2022 and early November 2022. Thirteen pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and one juvenile's plea was not available to the public.

RTD

At the time of their arrest, 13 teenagers ranged in age between 15 and 17 for assault. Nine were charged in a case from Oct. 14 and seven others in a second attack weeks later. Investigators said that there are three teens who took part in both attacks. All involved teenagers were charged as juveniles.

The violent attack on Oct. 14, 2022 was caught on video and shared with CBS News Colorado.

Thirteen teens were sentenced to two years probation, most being Juvenile Intensive Supervision Program with a couple receiving two years of regular probation. All were sentenced to "between 75-100 hours of useful public service + anger management, substance abuse evaluation/treatment, mental health evaluation/treatment, a written letter of reflection or apology to the victims, and additional conditions as determined by probation, such as no possession or consumption of alcohol or controlled substances, attending school and/or jobs, etc."

One juvenile was sentenced in April but has since violated his probation and his case has been reopened and a revocation hearing scheduled.