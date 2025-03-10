15-year-old playing with gun in Aurora shoots himself, shoots and kills another teen

A teenager who was playing with a firearm in Aurora on Sunday night shot himself and another teen. Police told CBS News Colorado that one of the teenagers has died.

Police in Aurora said their investigation began about 7:25 p.m. Sunday when two teens were driven to the hospital by a third teen. All of the teenagers were confirmed to be 15 years old.

One teen suffered minor injuries and the other, who later died, was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, one teen was playing with a gun inside a residence at a mobile home park in the 1600 block of Sable Boulevard when the firearm discharged, striking himself and the other teen.

The teen who discharged the firearm was later arrested on second-degree murder charges. Formal charges will be filed by the Adams County District Attorney's Office.

None of the teenagers have been identified by police because they are minors.

Investigators are working to determine how the teens obtained the firearm.

Additional Information from the Aurora Police Department:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.