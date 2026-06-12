Child rescued after teen spots drowning 4-year-old at Colorado pool

The sharp eyes of a 17-year-old girl may have saved the life of a young child in a pool at a Colorado camp-resort on Friday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the teen was at Jellystone Park Larkspur when she spotted a 4-year-old at the bottom of the pool. She alerted the lifeguards, who jumped in and pulled the child out.

CBS

Two doctors visiting the resort performed CPR on the boy, who was breathing by the time Larkspur firefighters arrived. The sheriff's office says the child was conscious and alert when he was taken to a hospital for evaluation.