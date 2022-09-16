Teen driver facing charges after Centennial crash leaves 4 injured
A teen driver is facing charges after a crash last in Centennial Tuesday near Eaglecrest High School. Five minors were in the car when it crashed and four were injured, one seriously.
Police said the 16-year-old passenger was driving 71 mph in a 35 mph zone on South Picadilly Street.
The driver is facing charges including felony vehicular assault and third-degree assault.
