Teen dies in possible drowning at lake in Northern Colorado

A community in Northern Colorado is mourning the loss of a high school student who died in an apparent drowning over the weekend.

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue said neighbors near Rock Bridge Lake called 911 after hearing a person shouting for help around 7:26 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say the boy was floating on a raft and swimming with a friend when he went under the water and didn't resurface.

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Divers from Windsor and Greeley searched the water and recovered the boy's body around 40 feet away from shore at around 8:14 p.m, said WSFR. He was taken to the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, where he was pronounced deceased.

On Sunday, Windsor Charter Academy announced the loss of one of its high school students. The school said grief counselors are available to support the students and shared several other support resources for outside of school.

Authorities have not yet released the teen's identity or official cause of death.