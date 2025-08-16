Technology meets hospitality at high tech coffee kiosk in downtown Denver

Denver's 16th Street is nearing the finish line on its $175.4 million revitalization project, and new businesses are quickly filling in.

Among them is Javai Coffee, a tech-forward coffee shop that's offering more than just a fresh cup of Joe.

Located at 16th Street and Wazee Street, Javai operates a 24/7 automated robotic coffee kiosk, serving up espresso drinks in less than 60 seconds. Co-owner Grant Ross says the $22,000 machine is designed to be both efficient and inclusive, giving downtown workers, tourists, and late-night crowds access to affordable coffee at any hour.

But Ross emphasizes that the model isn't about replacing jobs. Instead, Javai hires local service technicians to maintain the machine, stocking it with fresh milk and beans sourced from Colorado vendors.

"We're not taking barista jobs, we're creating opportunities," Ross explained. "We want everything about this to be Colorado, from the ingredients to the people keeping it running."

As 16th Street re-establishes itself as a hub for business and entrepreneurship, Ross believes Javai can play a role in that growth.

"This is where we're starting. We want to own 16th Street so people can have affordable, quality coffee," he said.

For a corridor that has long been considered the backbone of downtown Denver, Javai Coffee represents both innovation and investment, a blend fueling the future of the city's economy one cup at a time.