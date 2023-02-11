TeamGiannis to represent Colorado-based nonprofit Raise the Future in All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is unstoppable, and undoubtedly one of the best players in the NBA. Because of his power and finesse, he was named team captain in this year's All-Star Game. It's a celebration when all basketball fans can get together to cheer for many reasons.

Now, there's a reason right here in Colorado: Team Giannis will represent Raise the Future in the big game! It's one of only two organizations chosen to benefit.



"It's just unreal. Those are the calls you think as a CEO: What would I do? And the NBA did that for our kids and I'm so grateful for them," said Raise the Future CEO Ann Ayers.

CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White, who works with Raise the Future weekly for Wednesday's Child segments, caught up with Ayers as the organization celebrated another exciting announcement earlier this week.

"So, it'll be Team Giannis from the Milwaukee Bucks coupled with all the people who he'll draft on to his team. We got to tell some of the kids and there was screaming and tears and so much excitement," Ayers recounted.



Quadd was one of those kiddos. He and his family are huge NBA fans, based out of Raise the Future's Utah office. Staff there helped secure Team Giannis.

"It's been surreal. It's been an incredible week," Vice President of Development Lindsay Kaeding told White via Zoom. "We were approached by members of the NBA Cares Foundation as well as the NBA. They reached out and said Team Giannis, they were wanting to play for Raise the Future as their charity beneficiary."

"This is absolutely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," she said with a smile.

And for more than 122,000 children waiting to be adopted nationwide, it is everything, and they'll be seen in a way like never before.



"They get to just feel special right and be in the spotlight and feel like the whole world is behind them and has hope for them and is really invested in their futures," Kaeding said.

"The NBA, these are superstars. They could be doing anything with their platform. They're going to elevate our story and our kids and there's also a lot of financial help that comes with this, so it'll help us get more kids into more homes faster," said Ayers. "Imagine if someone watches this game and they end up adopting one of these children. If you've been on the brink of adoption, please do. These kids need us."

The 2023 All-Star Game is Sunday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. You're encouraged to use #TeamGiannis on social media to show support. To learn more, head to the NBA's official website: https://www.nba.com/allstar/2023