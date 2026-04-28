Teachers strike in Sheridan, Colorado's longest educators strike in 40 years, officially comes to an end

The longest teacher strike in decades in Colorado is officially coming to an end.

The Board of Education on Tuesday accepted the deal between the Sheridan teachers union and Sheridan School District No. 2.

It comes after the Sheridan Educators Association ratified a new contract over the weekend.

CBS

The board also rejected a proposal to consolidate the Sheridan School District under the Denver Public School District.

Teachers are returning to classroom this week.

The Sheridan Educators Association released the following statement about the deal:

"It has been a long road to get to today. Sheridan educators thank the Board for voting to ratify our agreement, and Governor Polis and his team for bringing both sides back to the table to negotiate a deal. Now it is time to move forward together: supporting our students through the end of this school year, rebuilding trust throughout our community, and determining the next steps for all Sheridan educators, especially the classified staff who have now achieved basic workers' rights in this district. Every one of us is proud of what we have accomplished for the future of our schools these last few weeks. We will remain Sheridan strong."