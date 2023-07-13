Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift fans line up in Denver hours ahead of opening of merchandise truck

Fans of Taylor Swift lined up before daybreak on Thursday ahead of the opening of her official merchandise truck. Swift will play two concerts at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Friday and Saturday, and the truck is selling official Eras Tour merchandise.

 Among the hundreds in line outside the truck was Taylor, the admin of the Colorado Swifties Facebook group, has 1,600 members. (Her last name isn't actually Swift)

"Around 2:30 a.m. we got here," Taylor said. "We've been making friendship bracelets. ... We've been having snacks, getting hydrated for the day and just making new friendships everywhere."

Taylor said she's very excited to be at the stadium for the biggest concerts of the year in Colorado.

"I have grown up listening to her music. She has just transformed so much of the time it's kind of like we've all just grown up with her."

The merchandise truck was set to open up for sales of Taylor Swift gear at 10 a.m.

