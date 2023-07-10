RTD increases service during this week's Taylor Swift concerts at Empower Field at Mile High

RTD is increasing service during this week's Taylor Swift concerts at Empower Field at Mile High. The "Girl Power" performer will be on stage for The Eras Tour July 14 and 15.

According to RTD, the "concert venue's close proximity to a number of bus stops and rail stations makes public transit a safe and ideal way to access the stadium."

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 08, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

RTD is encouraging "Swifties" to use RTD's Next Ride app when planning their trip to and from the stadium. RTD is adding train cars to the regularly scheduled service on the E and W lines, both which service Empower Field at Mile High. Train cars are also being added to the N Line service between Eastlake-124th Station and Union Station.

During July and August, RTD is offering Zero Fare for Better Air which means that all riders can access the entire RTD system free of charge.

Additional Information from RTD:

Head over to Trip Planner and simply type "Taylor Swift" in the destination field. Starting Thursday, July 13, RTD's Trip Planner will show transit options in real time to The Eras Tour at Empower Field. The navigation feature will list all available train and bus routes from the user's current location to the concert venue.

Rail Service

Before and after both concerts, RTD will add train cars to regularly scheduled service on the E and W lines, which both directly serve Empower Field at Mile High. Train cars are also being added to the N Line service between Eastlake●124th Station and Union Station.

Two light rail lines directly serve the concert venue and can be accessed at the Decatur-Federal Station along the W Line or the Empower Field at Mile High Station along the E and W lines. Both stations are a short, less than 10-minute walk to the stadium. Additionally, all rail service to Denver Union Station allows customers to make a simple transfer to the E and W lines.

Customers using the D and H lines into downtown Denver can also reach Empower Field by exiting the train at the Colfax at Auraria Station and walking about 20 minutes to the stadium.

Bus Service

Several local bus routes are also available to accommodate customers attending the concert. Bus routes operating in the vicinity of Empower Field at Mile High include Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) and Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard). Additionally, the 1, 15L, 16, and 31 all serve the Decatur●Federal Station.

For customers looking to easily transfer to the E or W lines at Denver Union Station, the Flatiron Flyer, 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, and 32 are all options.

Parking

RTD's park-n-rides are also available to support easy and convenient access to reach the concert by public transit. A full list of park-n-rides in the metro area is available online.