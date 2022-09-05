Taste of Colorado wraps up another celebration in Civic Center Park
The Taste of Colorado wrapped up another Labor Day weekend celebration on Monday. The event returned to Civic Center Park this year after a change of venue during the pandemic.
Last year, events were planned throughout downtown Denver.
This year's event featured dozens of food vendors as well as live performances from local musicians.
