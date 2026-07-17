Tarantula handling returns in new exhibit at Butterfly Pavilion north of Denver

The Butterfly Pavilion, located in the northwestern Denver metro area, is finding new ways for visitors to get up close with tarantulas.

"Behind the Web" will give visitors an interactive, hands-on experience with holding a tarantula. Experts say this will really help people get over their fears of spiders.

The Butterfly Pavilion used to have a tarantula handling exhibit but made a proactive welfare decision back in September 2025, based on animal care science, to stop the program. Now, with the new program, visitors can start holding Goldie the tarantula again.

CBS

During the Behind the Web exhibit, up to five people can be in the room at a time. Visitors will learn about tarantulas' anatomy, conservation efforts and mategration. Participants will get a chance to hold Goldie the tarantula in their hand with an expert. Goldie used to be held up to two hours a week, but this has been narrowed down to 20 minutes.

Experts say holding Goldie is the first step toward getting over a fear of spiders.

"Once people are holding a tarantula in their hand, they realize they are not the scary, horrifying monster that a lot of movies have made them out to be," Calais Lejeune, the community engagement manager for the Butterfly Pavilion, said. "They are just this little animal like any other little animal trying to survive in this world."

One big thing to remember is that tarantula handling isn't guaranteed. It really depends on Goldie's mood that day.

The exhibit will officially open to the public on July 25. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased now. Visitors must be over the age of three to participate. Anyone under the age of 18 must have an adult present. Only five people are allowed in the room at a time.

More information is available here.