Suspect arrested after standoff with Aurora police

A barricaded suspect was taken into custody by Aurora police around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 3500 block of South Zeno Way around 8:30 a.m. According to authorities, the suspect then barricaded themselves inside an apartment.

Aurora Police Department's SWAT team and negotiators responded to try to bring a peaceful resolution to the situation. Officials issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the apartment complex while negotiations were underway.

After several hours, officers took the suspect into custody.