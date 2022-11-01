Denver police investigating shooting with at least 5 victims, including 1 dead, near East Colfax

Denver police are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Verbena Street where they located five victims, the department said Tuesday afternoon.

Police initially said there were six victims but then said five victims were located, four of whom were taken to the hospital. One was pronounced dead.

A call came in regarding a shooting around 2 p.m. Investigators are urging people to avoid the area as they don't yet have a description of the suspect or suspects.

Verbena Street is closed from 14th to 16th Avenue and Colfax Avenue is closed from Uinta to Wabash.

Around 3:30 p.m., Denver police release a photo of a black or dark-colored SUV they believe was involved in the shooting.

PLZ RT: The dark vehicle in this photo is believed to have been used by the suspect(s) in this shooting. If you see it or know the person(s) associated with this vehicle, please call 720-913-7867. We do not have make/model confirmed at this time. #Denver pic.twitter.com/RpKLgaJLWM — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 1, 2022

Kayla Rios was near the site of the shooting and told CBS News Colorado she heard six or seven gunshots.

"I just heard gunshots and, what's really crazy is, I just left from over there," she said. "I don't know what happened. I just know it's just crazy and I just wish the killing needs to stop. You can't even enjoy the fresh air, you can't go out to the store without worrying about losing your life."

After the shooting stopped, she said she ran to the scene and saw her friend lying on the ground.

One man who lives near the shooting said his roommate came home from the cleaners to see police cars near his house. He says his neighborhood has gone downhill over the past five years. He says he hears shootings in his neighborhood almost every night. On several occasions, he said people involved in these shootings have tossed guns into his yard.

".38, .45 [caliber], right over there," he said, pointing at his yard.

Tuesday's shooting happened just a few blocks from the deadly shooting of community activist Ma Kaing earlier this year.