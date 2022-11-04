Watch CBS News
Suspicious powder found in Adams County ballot tested, not harmful

By Rick Sallinger, Jennifer McRae

Ballot tested after suspicious powder found upon arrival at Adams County Elections Office
Test results on the ballot containing suspicious powder that was received at the Adams County Elections Office earlier this week show that the substance is not harmful. When the ballot arrived, security personnel noticed a substance spilling out of the envelope.

Adams County Clerk and Recorder Josh Zygielbaum told CBS News Colorado that the ballot was quickly isolated in a cabinet with an evidence sticker sealing the door. The sheriff's office, firefighters, hazmat, and other agencies were called to the building and the powder was tested.  

Police said they spoke with the person who dropped off the ballot in Thornton and investigators said that person indicated no ill intent. 

Test results show that the "substance had consistencies with ordinary household cooking materials." Further lab testing confirmed the substance was not harmful. 

That ballot with the powder locked in a room will be counted if it is finally determined to be safe.

Rick Sallinger
Rick Sallinger is a reporter for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 3:57 PM

