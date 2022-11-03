Ballot tested after suspicious powder found upon arrival at Adams County Elections Office

Police have spoken with the person who dropped off a ballot in Thornton that had a suspicious powder inside. Police say that person indicated no ill intent and authorities are further checking to see if the powder could have entered the envelope in a different way.

When the suspicious ballot arrived at the Adams County Elections Office, security personnel noticed a substance spilling out of the envelope.

Josh Zygielbaum, the Adams County Clerk and Recorder told CBS News Colorado's Rick Sallinger, "The substance was inside the envelope and it was a fairly significant amount."

He went on to say the ballot was quickly isolated in a cabinet with an evidence sticker sealing the door. The sheriff's office, firefighters, hazmat, and other agencies were called to the building and the powder was tested.

Zygielbaum added, "We've been made aware some of it is cooking substances, but there's an unknown chemical as well."

That other chemical is being tested in a state lab, but the results won't be known until the day before the election.

Meantime, security has been beefed up at the office.

Jami Martinez, the Adams County Elections Administrator pointed out, "We've got the three windows that have been installed and they are customer-facing windows and we've blocked off this door."

Election personnel have received harassment and threats. Some of them are so bad that Zygielbaum now wears a bulletproof vest.

CBS News Colorado's Rick Sallinger tapped Zygielbaum's vest, "It's on right now. I hope you haven't needed it."

To which Zygielbaum replied, "Well, no, not to this point, but like every other security precaution we take, this is an extra measure."

That ballot with the powder locked in a room will be counted if it is finally determined to be safe.